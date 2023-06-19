NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 19: As conversations about the health benefits of yoga flood social media on International Yoga Day, we at California Walnuts would like to emphasize the difference good nutrition can make in your yoga journey. Eating walnuts as part of a healthy diet gives your body essential nutrients. These are nutrients our body may need for practice as demanding as yoga - an ancient Indian activity known to improve flexibility, strength, and balance. Walnuts may not only enhance your performance but also aid in maintaining emotional and physical well-being.

Think Nutrition, Think California Walnuts

1. Nutritional powerhouse - Grown, harvested, and packaged, under stringent quality controls, in the sunshine state of California, our walnuts pack a powerful punch of nutrients. A handful of California walnuts (approx. 28g) contains 4g protein, 2g fiber, and 2.5g plant-based omega-3 ALA. They are an easy choice with nutrients to support heart and brain health.1,2

2. Promote normal muscle function - In yoga, muscles promote motion and help maintain body positions to ensure an effective workout. Walnuts are a good source of magnesium which supports muscles and nerves in the body as well as bone health.3

3. Weight management - Paying attention to providing your body with the right food before and after your yoga workout can make a sea of difference. What we choose to eat is one aspect that can be modified to help achieve weight goals. Walnuts are a smart and satisfying option that can help keep you fuller longer. They may have the potential to influence appetite hormones that make you feel full for longer and help in appetite control and weight management.4

4. Healthy gut - Besides these amazing health benefits, walnut consumption may support gut health and enhance beneficial bacteria growth.5 And a healthy gut promotes digestion, metabolism, and an optimal functioning immune system.6

Incorporating walnuts into the daily diet

With crunchy, creamy textures, and a mildly sweet flavor, walnut is a versatile ingredient to include in your diet. You can enjoy a handful of these wonder nuts in their natural form daily or add them to your meals - from breakfast to lunch, snacks, and even dinner.

Blend these with your favorite fruits and milk for an energizing and tasty smoothie to fuel your morning, or bake them with bananas and flour for a batch of breakfast muffins. If you're a salad person, roast and toss a handful with vibrant veggies, or make a lip-smacking, luscious dressing to complement your lunch. You can blend and transform walnuts into milk, spread, butter, and even flour. We love to use its paste to thicken curries, stews, and soups; and even coat our preferred choice of meat with chopped walnuts to add that extra crunch to the dish. The options are endless!

Today, as you set off (or continue) to walk on the path of health and wellness with this enriching art and science of yoga, we hope you don't forget a handful of California walnuts to help fuel that journey. Remember, nutrition and yoga go hand in hand. Happy International Yoga Day!

