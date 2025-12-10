VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 10: Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited (Formerly known as Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited) Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited is a 70:30 joint venture between Zurich Insurance Group and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Company its new name ''Zurich Kotak General Insurance Company (India) Limited'' in the month of August 2024, following Zurich Insurance Group's 70% acquisition in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited. It is the youngest and one of the fastest growing non-life insurance companies in India.

Why Zurich Kotak Car Insurance Is Becoming the Preferred Choice in IndiaStrong global plus local expertiseOne of the biggest reasons for the growing popularity of Zurich Kotak Car Insurance is the strength of its global partnership. With Zurich Insurance Group's global insurance experience combined with Kotak Mahindra Bank's distribution reach and local understanding, the company is positioned to deliver high-quality motor insurance solutions. This global plus local advantage enhances reliability, service consistency and product innovation, which are crucial factors for Indian car owners.

Comprehensive car insurance that fits diverse needsThe brand's comprehensive car insurance offerings provide a wide safety net, covering third-party liability, own damage, theft, fire, natural calamities and personal accident cover for the owner-driver. Policyholders can enhance their protection further with add-ons such as zero depreciation, engine protection, roadside assistance, tyre and consumables cover and return to invoice.

Such flexibility allows customers to customise their policy based on car model, age, usage and risk exposure, making Zurich Kotak suitable for both new and seasoned vehicle owners.

Growing cashless garage network across IndiaA dependable cashless repair network is one of the first things consumers check before buying motor insurance. Zurich Kotak has rapidly expanded its authorised cashless garage network, improving accessibility in metros, tier 1 cities and growing towns.This means faster repair approvals, no upfront payments for authorised repairs, and a smoother claim journey overall. Broader garage coverage makes the policy convenient for long-distance drivers and those who frequently drive across states.

Digital first customer experienceThe insurer has invested significantly in simplifying the customer journey through digital solutions. Customers can get an instant quote, purchase or renew a policy online, upload documents digitally and track claim status without physical paperwork.This digital-first approach benefits younger buyers and urban car owners who prefer quick, frictionless interactions instead of traditional agent-led processes. With more Indians choosing to manage financial services online, Zurich Kotak's digital readiness is a strong differentiator.

Claims handled with speed and transparencyWhen choosing car insurance, the claim experience often becomes the make-or-break factor. Zurich Kotak offers guided claim support, transparent assessment processes and responsive assistance.Cashless claim settlement at partner garages ensures that customers do not face financial stress during repair. Regular claim updates, digital document submission and structured service timelines help build trust and consistency in the claim journey.

Rewarding policyholders with no claim bonusZurich Kotak extends No Claim Bonus (NCB) benefits to customers who complete a policy year without filing a claim. With each claim-free year, the NCB percentage rises, leading to significant savings on future premiums.For safe drivers and cautious owners, this feature creates long-term value while promoting responsible driving habits.

Affordable premiums with customisationWith the ability to choose add-ons, deductibles and coverage enhancements, customers can tailor the policy to their budget. Zurich Kotak offers competitive pricing for comprehensive car insurance, providing value without compromising on protection.This cost flexibility is particularly attractive in a market where car owners are increasingly seeking personalised insurance options based on city, age of vehicle and driving usage.

Ideal for first-time and experienced car buyersFirst-time buyers often look for simplicity and guidance, while experienced car owners typically evaluate the depth of coverage and long-term benefits. Zurich Kotak caters to both.Its intuitive online interface and straightforward documentation process make it easy for new customers, while the availability of advanced add-ons and a large cashless network appeals to seasoned policyholders who prioritise protection and convenience.

Strong focus on technology and innovationThe company continues to invest in digital tools, automation and data-led service processes. These advancements support faster claims, smoother onboarding, personalised recommendations and accurate risk evaluation.For customers, this translates into fewer delays, easier communication and better alignment between needs and coverage options.

Trusted by a fast-growing customer baseAs awareness grows and more car owners share positive experiences, Zurich Kotak Car Insurance is gaining recognition as a reliable motor insurance provider.Its ability to blend global knowledge with Indian market understanding has helped build credibility, contributing to rising preference among city dwellers, new car buyers and digitally active consumers.

Car owners today want comprehensive protection, quick digital access, strong service quality and transparent claim processing.

With Zurich Kotak's balanced mix of global expertise, tailored Indian solutions, modern digital experience and flexible comprehensive car insurance plans, the brand is well positioned to remain a preferred choice for vehicle owners across the country.

