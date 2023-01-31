New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI/PNN): One of the leading beverages firm Wild Drum has launched its new collection of hard seltzer drinks. These carbonated drinks are vegan, gluten-free, low-calorie, fat-free, and with no preservatives and are available in four delectable flavours-Pure, Peach, Mango, and Lemon-Mint It has two different strengths of 4.75 per cent ABV and 8 per cent ABV.

Hard Seltzer is a new kind of beverage whose popularity has exploded across the globe in recent years, and Wild Drum has dominated the Indian market. It's ideal for people who value the idea of living a healthy lifestyle and value how effectively it produces a powerful high without influencing their intake of carbs or sugar. Wild Drum has experienced a fast rise in popularity over the past year and is currently accessible in all upscale eateries and bars throughout many cities. Founders of Wild Drum shared, "Entering the nouveau hard-seltzer category was a no-brainer for us because we believe, in a post covid world, making healthier choices is the way of the future. Our brand speaks to a diverse group of people, who revel in a variety of ways ranging from relaxed and chilled to going completely uninhibited and wild. With Wild Drum, having a good time no longer means compromising on one's health." Without any added colour, Wild Drum is a very hydrating and energising beverage. It is a cool beverage created with alcohol, clear carbonated water, and natural fruit flavourings. This alcohol that is already prepared to consume is ideal for gatherings where drinking is less of a focus and mornings where its effects are less muddled. Online stores like Living Liquids in Maharashtra sell Wild Drum. It is offered in bars and eateries around the region. Additionally, it is offered in wine stores in Madhya Pradesh, Pune, and Goa.

