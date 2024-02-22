NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], February 22: The esteemed presence of Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways and joined by distinguished guests including Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of NETF, EC NAAC, and NBA; Dr. Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Dean of Aegis School of Data Science; Bhupesh Daheria, Founder of Aegis Graham Bell Awards, illuminated the grand ceremony of the 14th edition of the Aegis Graham Bell Awards, held on 21st Feb 2023 at the NDMC Convention Centre, New Delhi.

Initiated in 2010 by the Aegis School of Data Science, the Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) celebrate the brilliance of young minds poised to become technology leaders, startup founders, innovators, entrepreneurs, and intra-entrepreneurs. These individuals are transforming lives across various domains including education, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Internet of Things (IoT), Smart City, Telecom, Mobile, Health, eCommerce, Blockchain, Fintech, Cloud, social good, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Governance, MSME, Transportation, Retail, Cyber Security, and more. 14th AGBA is supported by MeitY, Government of India; Telecom Centres of Excellence (TCOE), and is powered by mUni Campus with Assessfy as the tech partner.

At the event, Nitin Gadkari acknowledged and rewarded the outstanding achievements of 30 talented students who were granted scholarships. These scholarships enable the recipients to pursue Post Graduate Programs (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics, AI, and Cyber Security at the prestigious Aegis School of Data Science. The selection of these winners was meticulously conducted through the Aegis Graham Bell Awards (AGBA) National Talent Hunt, encompassing participants from all corners of the country, who exhibit the potential to emerge as leaders in the domains of Artificial Intelligence.

This ceremony exemplified the commitment to fostering innovation, recognizing excellence, and nurturing future leaders in the rapidly evolving landscape of technology. In addition to honoring the winners and finalists, the event featured a series of Innovation Talks and Innovation Experience Zones, where participating companies showcased their acclaimed innovations.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport & Highways, said, "It gives me immense happiness and pride to witness the interest the participating companies are taking for the futuristic research, technology and development which is important for our country. It is time we are encouraged to think out of the box to find innovative technologies to change our future. The innovation and research will change the country's socio-economic task foundation. The philosophy should be 'no material is waste and no person is waste', it depends on appreciating technology and appropriate vision of the leadership to convert waste into wealth. I am really very happy that the organisation's research is a great achievement for the country and I am giving my special thanks to Aegis Graham Bell Awards for encouraging and rewarding research and innovations. Best wishes to all the organizations and to the NTH student winners. Best luck to all."

Furthermore, he said "It is important to concentrate on three important sectors, agriculture, manufacturing and the service sector. Agriculture sector is contributing to the maximum growth of the country. We need to develop our agriculture sector which will lead to India becoming Atma Nirbhar Bharat and further becoming the 3rd largest economy in the world."

"We are filled with pride at the success of the 14th Aegis Graham Bell Awards. The event was not only engaging and enlightening but also graced by the presence of winners, finalists, esteemed dignitaries, VIPs, jurors, and many others. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to our Hon'ble Ministers, as well as other dignitaries and jurors. The event celebrated and recognized innovations that are positively impacting millions of lives. Congratulations to all the winners and finalists," remarked Bhupesh Daheria, CEO of Aegis School of Data Science and Founder of Aegis Graham Bell Awards.

The list of winners and finalists:

Winners:

Innovation in Agriculture - Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Innovation in Analytics - Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited; Innovation in AR/VR/MR - Indiavidual Learning Ltd. (Embibe); Innovation in Artificial Intelligence - Google Cloud India Pvt. Ltd. and C-DOT; Innovation in Automation - Jio Platforms Ltd.; Innovation in Banking - IDFC First Bank; Innovation in BioTech - Aurigene Oncology Limited; Innovation in Blockchain - IBM India Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in ConsumerTech - Vendekin Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Cyber Security - Cybermindr; Innovation in Defence - CIPHOR; Innovation in Digital Commerce - Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Digital Infra - Foundation for Interoperability in Digital Economy (FIDE); Innovation in Digital Public Infra - Protean eGov Technologies Ltd.; Innovation in Digital Transformation - One97 Communications Ltd.; Innovation in DroneTech - Dreamfly Innovations Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Education - Parentof Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Electric Mobility - Euler; Innovation in Enterprise Solution - Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Innovation in Finance - NSE Data & Analytics Limited; Innovation in FMCG - Tata Consumer Products Limited; Innovation in Food Processing - Tata Consumer Products Limited; Innovation in Health - Nephrocare Health Services Private Limited; Innovation in Insurance - PNB MetLife Insurance Company Ltd. and Tata AIA Life Insurance Co. Ltd.; Innovation in IoT - Proxgy; Innovation in LifeScience - Birlasoft; Innovation in Manufacturing - Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Media & Entertainment; Tessact Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Metaverse - Hexaware Technologies; Innovation in Real Estate - NoBroker Technologies Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Retail - UST; Innovation in Social Good - C-DOT; Innovation in SpaceTech - EtherealX; Innovation in Supply Chain - Bosch Global Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Telecom - C-DOT; Innovation in Waste Management - MiniMines Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Innovative approach towards Climate Change - Preusse Powertrain Innovations Pvt. Ltd.; Innovative Diagnostic Solution - Larkai Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Aviation (Jury choice) - Cyient Ltd.; Innovation in DeepTech (Jury choice) - Life and Limb Pvt. Ltd.

Finalists

Innovation in Agriculture - BharatRohan Airborne Innovations Private Limited and Bullwork Mobility Private Limited; Innovation in Analytics - Basal Analytics and Fosfor by LTIMindtree; Innovation in AR/VR/MR - Disney Star and Siemens Technology & Services Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Artificial Intelligence - SkyServe (Hyspace Technologies Pvt. Ltd.); Innovation in Automation - EdgeVerve Systems Ltd. and HP inc; Innovation in Banking - Capgemini Technology Services India Limited and eMudhra Limited; Innovation in BioTech - Enzene Biosciences Limited and UltraNutri India Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Blockchain - vlinder (VLINDER Labs Private Limited) and QuNu Labs Private Limited; Innovation in ConsumerTech - Verofax and Veroz; Innovation in Cyber Security - Accorian and Palo Alto Networks; Innovation in Defence - Indrajaal Drone Defence India Private Limited and Exicom Technologies India Private Limited; Innovation in Digital Commerce - Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd. and ICICI Securities; Innovation in Digital Infra - AdaniConneX and Mahindra Truck and Bus; Innovation in Digital Public Infra - GreenEarthX Inc; Innovation in Digital Transformation - Adivid Technologies and StepOut; Innovation in DroneTech - Airbotix Technology Pvt. Ltd. and Dhaksha Unmanned Systems Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Education - ABP Pvt. Ltd. and PhiBonacci Solutions Private Limited; Innovation in Electric Mobility - Deepfleet Energy and Raptee Energy Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Enterprise Solution - Ozonetel Communications and Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Innovation in Finance - Trustt (formerly Novopay Solutions Pvt. Ltd.) and Vodafone Idea Limited and Trusting Social Private Limited; Innovation in FMCG - Tata Consultancy Services Limited; Innovation in Food Processing - Optify Industrial Solutions Private Limited and Tata Consumer Products Limited; Innovation in Health - Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and Venus Remedies Limited; Innovation in Insurance - ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited; Innovation in IoT - UST and Sensorise Smart Solutions Private Limited; Innovation in LifeScience - eFeed and Shoolini University, C/O. Foundation of Life Sciences and Business Management; Innovation in Manufacturing - Sterlite Technologies Limited, Optical Networking Business, Aurangabad and GE VERNOVA; Innovation in Media & Entertainment - Prime Focus Technologies; Innovation in Metaverse - Disney Star; Innovation in Real Estate - Organo Eco Habitats Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Retail - Nihilent Limited and TCS Optumera™; Innovation in Social Good - Siemens Technology & Services Pvt. Ltd. and Tata Power Community Development Trust; Innovation in SpaceTech - Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science and Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Supply Chain - Pidge Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Siemens Technology & Services Pvt. Ltd.; Innovation in Telecom - Samsung R&D Institute India - Bangalore and APAR Industries Limited; Innovation in Waste Management - Re Sustainability Limited and Shell India Markets Private Limited; Innovative approach towards Climate Change - Jakson Limited and Infosys Limited and Bluebanyan Technologies Private Limited; Innovative Diagnostic Solution - BioMarkIQ Scientific Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and Krsnaa Diagnostics Ltd.

He also congratulated the 30 talented students who were selected through AGBA National Talent Hunt and who will get a 100% scholarship for courses in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence.

Founded in 2002 with support from Bharti Airtel, the Aegis School of Data Science aims to develop cross-functional technology leaders, grounded in the three pillars of education, innovation, and recognition. In partnership with IBM in 2015, Aegis launched India's first Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Data Science, Business Analytics, Big Data, and AI, establishing itself as a premier institute for higher education and applied AI and data science skills. Committed to using AI and Data Science for social good and education, Aegis has initiated projects like Khozo to combat child trafficking, identified skill and job gaps with AI, and developed auto-evaluation for coding problems with personalized feedback.

For more information, visit www.aegis.edu.in and www.bellaward.com.

