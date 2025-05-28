VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: AmbitionBox, India's No. 1 platform for company reviews and salary insights, has announced the ABECA 2025 - AmbitionBox Employee Choice Awards, the largest employee-driven workplace awards in the country.

Also Read | Meet the New Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley: Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout - Journey From Unknowns to Hogwarts School!.

Now in its fourth edition, ABECA 2025 honors 127 companies across 16 categories, based on 12 lakh employee reviews. Only reviews from employees who worked in the company during calendar year 2024 were considered, making the awards an authentic reflection of workplace culture and employee sentiment.

Unlike traditional awards, ABECA has no jury. Winners are decided solely by employees, giving a voice to those who matter most. The awards span across company sizes and sectors--from tech startups to manufacturing giants--recognizing those that put employee well-being and culture first.

Also Read | What Is 'Run It Straight' Challenge? As Teen Dies After Playing Rugby-Inspired Tackling Game in New Zealand, Know All About the Viral Collision Sport.

This year's spotlight continues to recognise Top-Rated Companies for Women as a special category, celebrating employers that lead on diversity, work-life balance, and career growth for women professionals.

"ABECA is more than an award--it's a movement powered by real employee voices," said Mayur Mundada, Founder & Business Head, AmbitionBox. "We're proud to champion companies that truly prioritize people."

Notably, non-tech companies once again dominated the top spots in key categories. Here's a snapshot of the big winners:

* Top-Rated Mega Companies (50,000+ employees): Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, Shriram Finance, Reliance Industries, L&T

* Top-Rated Large Companies (10,001-50,000 employees): Muthoot Fincorp, Equitas SFB, Hindalco, Lupin, Schneider Electric

* Top-Rated Mid-Sized Companies (500-10,000 employees): DB Power, Kogta Financial, Prince Pipes, V-Guard, Tietoevry

* Top-Rated Tech Startups (501-1,000 employees): Zetwerk, Udaan, Wakefit, PhonePe, Zypp Electric

* Top-Rated Companies for Women: Amazon, LTIMindtree, IBM, ICICI Bank, Muthoot Fincorp

Awards were also announced across 11 key industries, including IT/ITES, Internet/Product, Banking, Pharma, Retail, and more.

Explore the full ABECA 2025 Winners List on AmbitionBox.

About Ambition Box:

AmbitionBox is India's No. 1 platform for company reviews and salary insights, which boasts 1.5 crore registered users, 80 lakh reviews, and 4 crore salary insights, underscoring the platform's credibility and reach. It is an online platform for users to search and share company reviews, salaries, interview questions, and more. Launched in 2015, the platform benefits both job seekers and employers, offering employers to improve their employer brand through various tools, encourage employee reviews, showcase their work culture, amplify their employer brand, and gain actionable insights about their company from genuine feedback.

For more information, please visit ambitionbox.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)