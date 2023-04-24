New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Software services firm Wipro said it will consider a proposal for share buyback at its two-day board meeting which starts Wednesday.

Share buyback is the practice where companies decide to purchase their own shares from their existing shareholders.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs Ireland 2nd Test 2023 Live Streaming Online in India: Watch Free Telecast of SL vs IRE Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST.

"The outcome of the Board meeting will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after the conclusion of the Board meeting on April 27, 2023," the company informed stock exchanges on Sunday.

The quantum of share buyback was however not disclosed in Sunday's stock exchange filing.

Also Read | Air Pollution Killing 1,200 Young People in Europe Each Year.

Reportedly, Wipro had last completed a Rs 9,500 crore share buyback in January 2021.

Further, the company is also likely to announce its earnings results for the fourth quarter and full financial year 2022-23 after the Board meeting. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)