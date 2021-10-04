Through Asha Jyoti Scholarship, NSHM has helped over 3000 students fulfil their education across a decade

New Delhi [India], October 4 (ANI/SRV Media): NSHM Knowledge Campus's Asha Jyoti Scholarship has been founded to promote the idea of "Power of Education for All".

Currently, in its 11th year, the CSR activity has extended learning opportunities to more than 3000 students since its inception, for scholarships worth INR 20 Crore.

In 2020, a scholarship worth INR 3.5 Crore was awarded to 499 students on the basis of merit across NSHM's Durgapur and Kolkata campuses.

In today's era when the world is discussing Artificial Intelligence, Robotics and Data Science, India is still struggling to achieve basic education among the underprivileged segment.NSHM, through the Asha Jyoti Scholarship promises to bring the light of education to every household, which would make the society to grow at large. With the growth of education, a sustainable future can be created for the youth of our country.

Cecil Antony, Chief Mentor & Managing Trustee, NSHM Knowledge Campus said, "We at NSHM Knowledge Campus not only believe in providing holistic education to our students but also aim to eradicate lack of education as a challenge from our country. Providing the light of education is a cause which all of us feel is our foremost responsibility, which can contribute to the growth of the nation. "Asha Jyoti Scholarship" is an initiative to extend learning opportunities to meritorious students, underprivileged and students coming from certain special backgrounds. Through this programme, we plan to build a vibrant economy that will be driven by educated and skilled individuals"

The Asha Jyoti Scholarships are offered across four categories and the scholarship amount ranges between 25% to 100% of the course fees.

Academic Scholarships - Merit-based scholarships applicable to students pursuing UG & PG programs based on past academic achievements

Defence Forces Scholarship - Merit-based scholarship for Indian military members, air force members and paramilitary service members across UG & PG programs

Financial Aid -The merit cum means based scholarship is assessed solely on the basis family income and past academic performance

My NSHM Scholarship - Merit-based scholarship available to NSHM students only

Mayukh Mondal, a student, pursuing his Hotel Management course at NSHM Durgapur Campus is extremely happy since he has been able to follow his dream career. He comes from a very humble background and it was not possible for his parents to afford the college fee. However, at NSHM we feel that if there is a will, there is always a way. Mayukh is a proud recipient of Asha Jyoti Scholarship of 2020 batch. The institute always looks forward to having more such happy faces like Mayukh and extend learning opportunities to all.

A pioneer of professional degree courses aligned to industry needs, NSHM Knowledge Campus is one of Eastern India's top educational institutions. From its inception in 1996, NSHM has provided quality education and training in West Bengal in the fields of Business & Management, Health Sciences, Computing & Analytics, Media & Communication, Design, Engineering & Technology, and Tourism & Hotel Management.

With cutting-edge knowledge imparting techniques, lifestyle education, and exposure to multiple domains, NSHM is widely known for its world-class learning environment. Experience plays a major role in the NSHM Knowledge Campus, where a friendly and open atmosphere fosters the free flow of information and ideas. It is a "Knowledge Hub of Global Excellence" in which students learn, share, learn from each other.

