New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI/PNN): If you are a working woman or a housewife looking to master the skills of make-up techniques, then you have to be in the company Nav Brar Studio and Makeup Academy for just three hours of online classes.

For the first time, Nav Brar Studio and Makeup Academy have launched various online courses for the women and aspiring makeup artists, such as professional makeup courses, airbrush courses, self-makeup courses, and masterclasses.

Founded by Nav Brar in Chandigarh in June 2019, the Nav Brar Studio and Makeup Academy boast a team of senior makeup artists and hairstylists. The studio and academy is delivering services for almost three years with high-end makeup brands, offering a wide range of services to cater to the varied requirements of its customers.

"Each makeup course comes with three hours of online classes via Zoom," said Nav Brar, founder of Nav Brar Studio and Makeup Academy. "We will be teaching a super fresh and contemporary soft glam look with foxy eyeliner technique, which can be used for a bridal look for Rs 6,500. The classes are followed by 45 minutes of Q&A sessions. The aspirants completing the courses are given online certificates."

