VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: In an era where strong communication skills play a decisive role in academic and professional success, Wordspire Academy is steadily carving a space in the education domain by nurturing young writers and confident speakers across Mumbai. The academy teaches students from Senior Kindergarten to Grade 12, colleges and corporates across Mumbai. Their crux is in understanding the challenges that their learners face, hence specialised training is provided in two segments:

Also Read | Laura Dern Reflects on Ellen DeGeneres' Coming-Out Episode: Bomb Threats, Career Stalls and the 'Privilege' of a Television Landmark.

- Academics: Creative Writing and Cambridge IGCSE English (FLE, ESL and Literature)

- Corporate World: Authoring Program and Corporate Training.

Also Read | The Teh Pucuk 17-Minute Viral Video Trap: Fact Check.

Founded by Sunita Bansdawala, ex-United Nations W.H.O. executive, a Cambridge-certified English and Literature educator and published author, Wordspire Academy was established to move students away from rote learning and towards original, meaningful written and vocal English Language. With over 10 years in the corporate world, and 12 years of teaching experience, Sunita has mentored learners not only across India but also in the USA, Europe, Canada, Singapore, the UAE, and Malaysia, bringing global teaching perspectives into her classrooms. Hence, Sunita is wellrespected as a visiting faculty at Learner's Hub English Academy in Kandivali, Mumbai and is also deployed at various international institutions to teach students creative writing and IGCSE English.

The academic team also includes Riddhi Jani, Creative Designer for Wordspire Gazette and Creative Writing Educator at Learner's Hub, who brings a multidisciplinary approach to learning. A TESOL/TEFL-certified educator, international poet, and short story writer, Riddhi blends creative design with language instruction, encouraging students to explore English beyond textbooks and express themselves confidently.

At Wordspire Academy, students from the academic front, are trained across multiple forms of syllabi in the ICSE, CBSE and IGCSE academic curriculum, including descriptive writing, narrative writing, non-fiction writing, and public speaking.

Students who have mastered the descriptive genre are, Navya Kshirsagar, Jaanvi Lakhani, Heer

Shah, Avyan Mundhra, Showrya Dedhia, Ayaan Yadav, Dhriya Khianra, Aveer Chhajer, Rishika Paul, Hania Doshi, Nishant Vaid, Kandraa Parekh, Seerat Kaur, Taisha Kaur, Zara Soanes, Vedant Bansdawala, and Anaya Dhakanreflect the academy's emphasis on vivid expression and clarity of thought.

Narrative writing students including Rivansh Kothari, Naisha Jariwala, Hriday Sheth, Vihana Parekh, Vedant Pathak, Naman Shah, Lovelyn Dedhia, Karthik Dhogi, Shriya Kasat, Mehar Patel, and Abhra Aarekar are proficient to develop original storytelling voices, while non-fiction writers such as Reyaansh Garodia, Krishna Rajput, Avidan Hingorani, Adeetya Patel, Manan Mundhra, Jiya Shah, and Shanaya Katkoria are trained to present ideas with structure and factual accuracy.

Public speaking is another key focus area, with students like Vedan Chhawchharia, Vyom Bhomia, Rajveer Kapoor, Raghav Sureka, Vansh Biyani, and Aarav Parmar learning articulation, confidence, and stage presence. The academy has also seen early achievements in authorship, with Tanvi Vaya and Maanya Shah emerging as published student authors.

Alongside creative development, Wordspire Academy has specific techniques for students to learn for the Cambridge IGCSE English board exams: covering First Language English, English as a Second Language, and Literature. The teaching approach combines conceptual clarity with exam-oriented techniques, helping students score well while maintaining originality in questions related to comprehension skills, writer's effect, summary, directed writing, and essay writing.

One of the academy's distinctive initiatives is the Wordspire Gazette, a platform created to showcase students' writing and foster a reading culture among young learners. Students' work is also shared on global writing platforms, reinforcing the idea that writing is not limited to academics but is a powerful medium of writer's flair for a wider readership. A few editions can be read: Wordspire Gazette Sept - Dec 2025 Editions

Looking ahead, Wordspire Academy aims to guide students towards authoring programs, writing and publishing their own novels, further strengthening its commitment to long-term language development and creative confidence.

As parents, schools, colleges, educators and corporate companies increasingly recognise the importance of academics and communication skills, Wordspire Academy continues to focus on building clarity, creativity, and confidence among the next generation of writers and speakers.

For more information, visit www.wordspireacademy.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)