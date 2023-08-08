GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], August 8: World Professional Wrestling Hub (WPWH) proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking venture in the world of professional wrestling in India and beyond. With a rich history deeply rooted in Indian wrestling, WPWH aims to provide a prominent platform for both Indian and international wrestlers to showcase their talent, learn from experienced players and coaches, and pursue their dreams of winning national and international accolades.

Wrestling, known as kushti in India, holds a significant place in the country's culture and has been cherished as a beloved sport for thousands of years. Despite its historical prominence, young wrestlers face various challenges, including limited opportunities to participate in national and international events, as well as resource constraints hindering their training and diet requirements. The WPWH's new venture aims to address these challenges and offer unwavering support to athletes and their families in their pursuit of excellence.

To spearhead this transformative initiative, the WPWH has appointed the esteemed Sh. Sangram Singh as the Brand Ambassador for their new wrestling venture. Sangram Singh is an eminent figure in the wrestling community, known for his exceptional attitude, passion, expertise, and extensive experience in the sport. With Sangram Singh's unparalleled dedication and profound knowledge, the venture is set to scale new heights and create a lasting impact on the wrestling landscape.

Through this ambitious venture, WPWH aspires to provide wrestlers with invaluable opportunities to learn from top-notch international players and coaches. By offering a global platform, the venture aims to nurture the talent of aspiring athletes and empower them to achieve laurels on national and international stages.

Expressing his enthusiasm about this new venture, Sangram Singh stated, "I am deeply honored to be appointed as the Brand Ambassador for WPWH's wrestling venture. Wrestling has been my life's passion, and I firmly believe that every young athlete deserves a chance to pursue their dreams. With this initiative, we not only aim to promote wrestling but also encourage fitness and well-being among our nation's people and the world at large. Together, we can create a happier and healthier global community."

WPWH's vision for the future encompasses the global dissemination of wrestling, along with promoting physical fitness and overall well-being. By providing substantial support to thousands of athletes and their families, the venture aims to bring about positive transformations in the lives of aspiring wrestlers and youth involved in sports.

As WPWH embarks on this exhilarating journey, they extend an open invitation to wrestling enthusiasts, supporters of the sport, and the broader community to join hands and create a thriving ecosystem for wrestlers and athletes worldwide.

