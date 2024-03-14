PNN

New Delhi [India], March 14: As the world anticipates the celebration of World Sleep Day on March 15th, the spotlight intensifies on a pivotal theme - 'Sleep Equity for Global Health.' Beyond a routine annual event, this day holds profound significance, casting a crucial light on the often-overlooked facet of our lives: sleep. In our relentless pursuit of deadlines and timelines, the casualty is often quality sleep, with India shockingly ranking as the second most sleep-deprived country globally, just after Japan.

The 2024 theme echoes globally, directing attention to the urgent need for addressing sleep-related issues, with insomnia escalating. Insufficient sleep not only leads to day-time fatigue but also profoundly impacts cognitive function, memory consolidation, emotional balance, and overall well-being.

In a groundbreaking move to tackle these pervasive issues, SOLVEMyHealth, a Kochi-based startup, is expanding its global services to enhance sleep, sexual health, and overall well-being. Founded by health & wellness expert Rajiv Ambat and Dr. Sandeep Prabhakaran, SOLVE (Sleep Overhaul, Longevity & Vitality Enterprise) adopts a multifaceted approach to address sleep and sexual health disorders.

SOLVEMyHealth's approach integrates various medical disciplines, offering nuanced perspectives on sleep health. Neurological disorders like Restless Leg Syndrome and Narcolepsy, alongside psychiatric conditions like depression and anxiety, can significantly impede the ability to achieve restorative sleep.

The founders emphasize the link between untreated sleep disorders and dire health consequences, affecting conditions from hypertension, heart diseases, and stroke to obesity, diabetes, and mental health disorders. SOLVE takes a comprehensive approach to promote overall health and vitality, backed by a team of experts in sleep science, neurology, psychiatry, pulmonology, nutrition, exercise physiology, and sexual medicine.

Comprehensive services include home-based sleep studies, CPAP machines for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CBT-I), and lifestyle advice. SOLVEMyHealth also prioritizes sexual health, recognizing its intricate relationship with overall well-being.

As the world pauses to commemorate World Sleep Day, the spotlight on sleep health prompts a collective reflection on our sleep patterns and an emphasis on overall health and well-being.

Notably, the 2024 World Sleep Day theme aligns with the pressing global concerns of sleep-related challenges, positioning SOLVEMyHealth as a key player in addressing these critical issues on a worldwide scale.

Moreover, SOLVEMyHealth extends its services to provide solutions for issues related to sleep and sexual health. It differentiates itself as the only company in India integrating various medical disciplines such as neurology, psychiatry, pulmonology, psychology, lifestyle medicine, diet, and exercise to offer a nuanced perspective on sleep health. The company addresses neurological disorders like Restless Leg Syndrome and Narcolepsy, along with psychiatric and psychological conditions such as depression and anxiety, which significantly impede the ability to achieve restorative sleep.

Rajiv Ambat adds further depth to SOLVEMyHealth's approach, highlighting the link between obesity and sleep apnea--a respiratory condition in which airflow becomes obstructed, leading to disturbed sleep, low oxygen saturation in the blood, and waking up feeling very tired and sleepy. Rajiv further highlights the link between nutrition deficiencies and insomnia. For instance, the lack of magnesium can contribute to both insomnia and hypertension, showcasing the interconnectedness of sleep and overall health.

Dr. Sandeep underscores the cascading effects of untreated sleep disorders, which can lead to a plethora of conditions with dire health consequences. From hypertension, heart diseases, and stroke to obesity, diabetes, and mental health disorders, impaired sleep can exacerbate various health issues, compromising overall well-being.Please Visit for more information : https://www.solvemyhealth.com

