Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8: The World Technology Group today convened media and partners for a pre-event briefing ahead of the inaugural World Technology Summit 2025 India, taking place from 5-7 November at MIT World Peace University, Pune.

The Summit will explore this year's theme -- "Innovation to Impact: Accelerating Global Connectivity" -- spotlighting how breakthroughs across technology, science, and innovation can help close the world's digital divide and unlock opportunity for all.

"Technology without science lacks foundation; science without technology lacks reach. Together, they illuminate humanity's path to progress," said Sir Paul J. Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Technology Group. "The Summit in Pune marks the beginning of a movement -- a global effort to ensure that every breakthrough in science and technology translates into tangible, human-centered progress."

The World Technology Summit brings together policymakers, scientists, industry leaders, and innovators from across the globe to chart pathways toward equitable, sustainable progress. Over three days, the Summit will explore advancements in AI, robotics, quantum computing, biotechnology, clean energy, digital infrastructure, and more -- across four intersecting scientific realms: Data Sciences, Earth Sciences, Life Sciences, and Industrial Sciences.

Among the key sessions, the Summit will unveil the WTI 10-Point Plan for Collective Prosperity -- a blueprint for action to redefine progress, mobilize planetary resilience, democratize scientific knowledge, and embed ethics and empathy at the core of innovation. The Summit's content arc -- "Inspire - Debate - Shape - Produce" -- is designed to move from visionary dialogue to actionable outcomes.

"India's spirit of innovation and inclusivity provides a powerful setting for our inaugural Summit," said Deborah Sawaf, Chair of the Coordination Commission, World Technology Summit 2025 India. "Pune will become the global crossroads of technology, science, and humanity -- a place where ideas are transformed into impact."

Speaking at the media briefing, Dr. R.M. Chitnis, Vice Chancellor, MIT World Peace University, emphasized the importance of India's role as host, "We are proud to welcome the world's leading minds to Pune -- a city that has long been a cradle of learning and innovation. The partnership with the World Technology Group reflects our shared vision to harness knowledge, science, and technology in service of humanity. Together, we aim to inspire the next generation to design a more connected, compassionate world."

The World Technology Summit 2025 India is presented in collaboration with MIT World Peace University and supported by the World Technology Institute (WTI) -- the strategic nucleus of the WT ecosystem that sets the academic and scientific cadence for global collaboration.

From this gathering, the first WT Community -- Custodians of the Realms -- will be established, shaping policy, guiding investment, and advancing shared progress in alignment with World Technology's mission to Celebrate Human Ingenuity.

About World Technology Group

World Technology Group (WT) is an international organization whose mission is to celebrate human ingenuity and ensure that technology, science, and innovation serve humanity. WT convenes leaders, experts, and communities worldwide to explore solutions for humanity's greatest challenges and to advance human progress. Guided by an accomplished Leadership Team and a Global Advisory Group of leading experts, WT provides strategic direction for its flagship initiatives, including the World Technology Games and the World Technology Summit--platforms that showcase talent, inspire collaborations, and shape the future of technology, science, and innovation.

