New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Yamaha Music India introduces two new models - The Yamaha FX280 and Yamaha FSX80C into their Made In India Guitar Lineup.

The models built to deliver superior acoustic tone and resonance help to recreate natural tone and dynamics and are perfect for both beginner and intermediate musicians.

The structural strength of the Guitar is excellent. These Guitars come with a Spruce top and Rosewood Fingerboard and Bridge. These Guitars are made in India as Yamaha India aims to provide instruments of the finest-quality materials at affordable prices.

Rehan Siddiqui, Business Head, Musical Instruments, Yamaha Music India said, "The hallmark of our F-series Guitars has been superior quality, tone, and durability at competitive prices and these new models stand exactly for the same. We've introduced these models to further elevate the experience of our customers by taking their playing to the next level. We believe that with these models we can accompany both amateurs and seasoned musicians on their musical journey."

The newly introduced FX280 and FSX80C comes with the following features:

Acoustic Resonance Transducer (A.R.T) pickup system: Yamaha's A.R.T. The pickup system is designed to offer natural, dynamic, and expressive electro-acoustic sound.

Innovative Construction to Build Finest Guitars: The total length of the FX280 is 40.5 inches and that of FSX80C is 40.2 inches. Both the Guitars are sleeker than the standard size making it easier to handle by the players, especially beginners.

Sturdy Design and Finest-Quality Materials: Superior quality at competitive prices.

* FX280 - Traditional Western body with Spruce Top

* FSX80C - Concert body cutaway for outstanding comfort

Ideal for both home and stage performances: FX280 and FSX80C are the perfect acoustic-electric Guitars for beginners. These models provide great Yamaha quality and the authentic plugged-in sound with warm and natural body resonance. Both models are ideal choice for casual strumming as well as stage performances.

Style and design: FX280 comes with traditional western body and is available in two colors, i.e. Natural, and Tobacco Brown Sunburst.

On the other hand, FSX80C comes with concert cutaway shape for comfortable playability and is available in Natural and Black colors.

Pricing and Availability

Priced at INR 10,990/-, the Yamaha FX280 and Rs 11,990/- for FSX80C will be available in leading musical stores - Yamaha Music Squares and Yamaha authorized dealers.

More about the product: https://in.yamaha.com/en/news_events/2021/fX280_fsx80c_yamaha_acoustic_guitar.html

