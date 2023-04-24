Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): Shares of Yes Bank on Monday fell 3.40 per cent to Rs 15.65 apiece during afternoon trade on BSE after the lender reported a 45 per cent plunge on Saturday.

According to BSE, the shares tanked 0.32 per cent in a span of five days while they gained 3.99 per cent in one month.

Also Read | Zero Shadow Day 2023 Date and Time: Bengaluru To Observe Rare Celestial Event on April 25; Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Mind-Boggling Phenomenon.

Some of the stocks which were watched on Monday were Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Maruti Suzuki India. Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL), ICICI Bank gained on Monday afternoon while shares of Maruti Suzuki went down 1.07 per cent.

RIL reported over 18 per cent jump in its quarterly net profit on Friday while ICICI Bank posted 30 per cent in its fourth quarter's earnings whereas Maruti Suzuki announced to recall 7,213 Baleno RS vehicles manufactured between October 27, 2016, and November 1, 2019.

Also Read | GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 35.

Yes Bank on Saturday posted a drop of 45 per cent to Rs 206.21 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, against Rs 371.88 crore in the year-ago period, due to rising provisioning. The lender's interest earned gained 26 per cent to Rs 6,218.45 crore in the reviewed quarter, against Rs 4,946.74 crore in the year-ago period.

During the reviewed quarter, gross non-performing asset (NPA) was Rs 4,394.57 crore, against Rs 27,975.98 crore in the corresponding quarter the previous year. Net NPA was Rs 1,658.09 crore, against Rs 8,204.53 crore in the corresponding period during the previous year.

During the reviewed quarter, interest expended surged 32 per cent to Rs 4,117.12 lakh, against Rs 3,130.10 crore in the year-ago period. Operating expenses went up 19 per cent to Rs 2,341.80 crore in the March quarter, against Rs 1,963.59 crore in the year-ago period, according to a statement of the lender shared with stock exchanges. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)