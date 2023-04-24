In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 35, Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The GT vs MI IPL 2023 match starts at 07:30 pm. This will be the seventh game of the season for both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. Meanwhile, you can check the tips and suggestions for GT vs MI Dream11 prediction fantasy team below. GT vs MI IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 35 in Ahmedabad.

The defending champions Gujarat Titans have thus far won four matches out of six games while Mumbai Indians, after losing initial matches, have picked up in their campaign and now have registered wins in three out of six games.

GT vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Ishan Kishan (MI) can be our pick as a wicket-keeper for GT vs MI fantasy team. GT vs MI, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium

GT vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - In batting, Shubman Gill (GT), Rohit Sharma (MI), David Miller (GT), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Sai Sudharsan (GT) can be picked as batsmen in your GT vs MI Dream11 team.

GT vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the GT vs MI match, we will go with two all-rounders. Hardik Pandya (GT) and Cameron Green (MI) can be picked in your GT vs MI fantasy team.

GT vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT), Piyush Chawla (MI) can be the bowlers in your GT vs MI Dream11 fantasy team.

GT vs MI, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Ishan Kishan (MI), Shubman Gill (GT), Rohit Sharma (MI), David Miller (GT), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) and Sai Sudharsan (GT), Hardik Pandya (GT), Cameron Green (MI), Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT), and Piyush Chawla (MI).

Cameron Green (MI) could be named as the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team GT vs MI, whereas Hardik Pandya (GT) could be selected as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 24, 2023 10:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).