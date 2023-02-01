Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI/PNN): Yog Electro Process, a leading manufacturer of temperature measurement and control devices, is celebrating three years at its state-of-the-art facility in Chakan, India. The move, which took place on 01 Feb 2020, was made to support the company's growing business and improve customer service with increased production capacity and advanced product development capabilities.

"We are proud to have been at our Chakan facility for three years now," said Annasaheb Kothe, Founder & Managing Director of Yog Electro Process. "The move has allowed us to better serve our customers with faster delivery times, improved product quality, and enhanced production capacity. Our facility, equipped with the latest technology and production systems, has enabled us to maintain our position as a top provider of innovative temperature measurement and control solutions."

The Chakan facility, located at G68/8, Phase III, MIDC-Chakan, Pune -410501, houses the company's manufacturing, research and development, and sales and support operations and offers an enlarged NABL-accredited laboratory and a modern work environment for employees. The company has also developed a strong customer base, including reputed clients such as Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Godrej, Whirlpool, NTPC, Apollo Tyres, Bharat Forge, Nuclear Power, Cummins India, ARAI, NCL, and Minda Group.

"This anniversary marks a significant milestone for Yog Electro Process and underscores our commitment to offering the best products and services in the industry," added Annasaheb Kothe.

For more information, visit the company's website at www.yogelectroprocess.com

Contact:

info@yogelectroprocess.com

Founded in 1986, Yog Electro Process is a leading manufacturer of temperature measurement and control devices, including temperature thermocouples, RTDs, digital temperature indicators/controllers, recorders, transmitters, scanners, and heaters. The company prioritizes customer satisfaction and is dedicated to providing innovative temperature measurement and control solutions for various industries.

