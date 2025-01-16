BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 16: To celebrate the 9th anniversary of National Startup Day, YourStory is hosting "The Great Indian Startup Showcase", a 15-hour live storytelling marathon spotlighting over 90 early-stage startups from across India.

The event, streaming live on LinkedIn and YouTube, celebrates India's entrepreneurial spirit and passion, and recognises the pivotal role startups play in advancing the country's economic and social development. It offers a platform for emerging entrepreneurs to share their journeys, innovations, and challenges.

The showcase reflects the dynamic growth of India's startup ecosystem, which has expanded to over 1.6 lakh government-recognised startups, creating more than 1.6 million jobs nationwide.

In 2016, the Indian government established the Startup India initiative on this very day. Since then, the country's startup ecosystem has made great strides, becoming the third largest in the world and transforming India from a nation of job seekers to job creators.

With the exception of the pandemic year, funding inflow into the Indian startup ecosystem has consistently remained above $10 billion every year ever since the Startup India initiative was launched in 2016. Indian startups have raised around $131 billion in funding, according to YourStory Research, turning the country into an innovation powerhouse.

At YourStory's Great Indian Startup Showcase, participants and viewers can expect a diverse range of presentations, from disruptive technologies to groundbreaking business models, underscoring the creativity and resilience that define India's entrepreneurial spirit. The event aims to foster connections among founders, investors, and a broader audience, contributing to the vibrant startup community in the country.

YourStory, a leading platform dedicated to championing startup narratives, has chronicled over 2 lakh stories of changemakers building a new India. Today's marathon is a testament to their commitment to empowering entrepreneurs by providing them with a stage to amplify their voices and innovations.

In recent years, the government's focus on fostering innovation in emerging areas, including artificial intelligence, clean green, big data, and spacetech, has catalysed the growth of startups. Policies to promote collaboration between academia, industry, and startups have also helped the ecosystem thrive.

As the nation celebrates the ninth edition of National Startup Day, initiatives like "The Great Indian Startup Showcase" play a crucial role in highlighting the contributions of startups to India's economy and their potential to drive future growth.

