New Delhi [India], January 24: Zebra Techies Solution known as ZTS Infotech is about to open a new office located in the technology hub of Kolkata. This new Kolkata office highlights our goal of expanding digital solutions across India and the globe.

Prime location

Slated to open in mid-February 2024, this new tech branch will be located on the 4th floor of Globsyn Building - a premier commercial tower situated in the heart of Kolkata's IT sector.

This strategic location puts us right in the thick of the action to foster connections with major tech players. And, this is indeed an added benefit since we now have the opportunity to build a dynamic environment for collaboration and innovation.

Added Facilities at a glance

With state-of-the-art facilities, this brand new office is designed to enable collaboration, creativity and productivity. The office space is supposed to be over 5,000 square feet and will house over 72+ digital professionals.

The new tech office will be equipped with high-speed internet(5G internet which was just introduced to India). The team believes this will allow clients to experience the future of connectivity. How? This super-fast internet connection powers seamless collaboration and lightning-speed project delivery. The newly built conference and training rooms will be for brainstorming sessions, conducting workshops, and collaboration.

There will be separate meeting rooms for secure private spaces for confidential discussions and client interactions. And, recreation zones will allow us to unwind, recharge and spark spontaneous ideas. Meticulously designed brainstorming areas will be for creativity and to inspire out-of-the-box thinking. Lastly, there will be 24/7 security.

Why a New office in Kolkata

Kolkata is renowned as the cultural capital of India and is fast developing into a Digital/IT destination. The tech talent pool available here is immense. And, this new branch will allow our company to tap into this talent and deliver cutting-edge digital solutions to clients all across the globe.

And, honestly - we talk about more than just code and pixels, or digital services. We're passionate about supporting the local tech community.

Future steps

ZTS Infotech aims to actively participate in the local tech ecosystem through various initiatives in future. These could be like mentoring budding entrepreneurs, conducting meetups and recruiting from the city's exceptional tech talent pool.

As one of the leading digital marketing companies in India, we are looking forward to fostering a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and networking. Our digital marketing pros would love to share their knowledge and experience to empower the next generation of tech leaders.

Another thing on our list is hosting meetups and webinars. And, we are also stepping towards building a diverse and skilled team that reflects the city's vibrant energy.

Services to expect

From app development and UI/UX design to enterprise solutions and cutting-edge web frameworks, ZTS Infotech is your one-stop shop for digital transformation. We're equipped to serve businesses of all sizes, across Kolkata, India, and the globe. At what price? At the most competitive price rates you can ever find!

We do not just deliver digital solutions - we empower businesses to scale new heights. With the help of digital power, we help our clients streamline operations, optimize processes, and achieve their unique goals.

The inauguration of the Kolkata branch demonstrates ZTS Infotech's focus on sustained growth through geographic expansion, talent harnessing, and community building.

