VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1: Zed Black, the flagship brand of Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), recently announced the launch of its exclusive gifting collection at the Corporate Gift Show in Mumbai. Designed to revolutionize gifting habits, the range includes thoughtfully curated fragrance and prayer essentials catering to various occasions and lifestyles. With a strong emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and consumer-centricity, Zed Black is set to further establish its leadership in the market as it works towards its ambitious goal of becoming a Rs1000 crore company. As the second largest manufacturer, retailer & exporter of incense sticks, dhoop, and prayer essentials in India, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) has built a strong legacy grounded in quality and sustainability since last three decades. Over the years, MDPH has earned the trust of consumers worldwide, offering a diverse range of products that cater to various cultural and spiritual needs across 45 countries.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 1, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The newly launched gifting range includes signature collections such as Box of Bliss, Joy Hamper, and Tranquil Treasures, which offer a variety of incense sticks, dhoop cones, sambrani cups, chandan tika, camphor, and more. These gift boxes cater to both traditional and modern gifting preferences, ensuring they are suitable for celebrations like Holi and Diwali as well as corporate events.

Zed Black also introduced the La Riva Gift Box, a luxurious offering around the rich, woody fragrance of Oudh. Known for its timeless elegance, Oudh transforms any space into a haven of serenity and sophistication. The La Riva Gift Box includes a reed diffuser, scented candle, essential oil, incense sticks, and an incense holder, making it an ideal choice for premium gifting.

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2025: From Choi Woo-Shik's 'Our Beloved Summer' to Gong Yoo's 'Goblin', Here Are 5 Romantic K-Dramas You Can't Miss This February 14.

Speaking at the launch, Ankit Agrawal, Director of Zed Black, said, "Our new gifting collection redefines how people perceive and engage with fragrance and prayer essentials. By moving beyond perishable items like sweets and snacks, we are introducing consumers to long-lasting and meaningful gifts that enhance their sensory experiences. The La Riva Gift Box, in particular, is a testament to our commitment to innovation and premiumization in the fragrance category."

To meet the growing demand for last-minute gifting options, Zed Black's gifting range will also be available on quick-commerce platforms like Swiggy, ensuring seamless accessibility for modern consumers. He further added, "This move ensures that customers can conveniently access timeless gifting solutions that elevate daily puja rituals or serve as thoughtful, last-minute gifts. The collection includes quintessential puja essentials such as ghee diya battis, sambrani dhoop cups for an immersive worship experience, camphor-infused agarbattis, and more. Our goal is to seamlessly blend modern convenience with the enduring essence of tradition, making every moment of prayer more meaningful and accessible."

Driving Growth Through Digitization

As a general trade product, Zed Black is leveraging digitization to expand its reach and improve operational efficiency. The company is implementing geo-tagging technology to monitor and optimize its sales efforts in real time with a dedicated mobile app for the sales & distribution providing comprehensive product information and inventory updates, empowering team members to make swift and informed decisions.

Zed Black is also collaborating with Kirana Club, India's largest network of local retailers, to enhance its distribution network. These initiatives ensure Zed Black products are widely available across tier-2 and tier-3 cities, helping the brand meet the growing demand for quality fragrance and prayer essentials.

Sustainability at the Core

Zed Black's commitment to sustainability is evident in its manufacturing practices. The company operates the world's largest solar-powered raw agarbatti production unit, saving 650 MW of energy annually and reducing carbon emissions by 650,000 pounds. The brand's Nature Flower incense sticks are made by upcycling floral waste collected from temples, preventing it from polluting rivers and promoting environmental conservation.

Anshul Agrawal, Director of MDPH & Zed Black, commented, "Sustainability is not just a goal for us; it is an integral part of our operations. From solar-powered manufacturing to upcycling temple flowers, every step we take is designed to minimize our environmental footprint while delivering high-quality products. As we aim to achieve Rs1000 crore in revenue, sustainability will remain at the forefront of our growth strategy. By blending tradition with modernity, Zed Black is shaping the future of gifting and fragrance with our innovative products and digitized operations positioning us well to capture the growing demand for fragrance and prayer essentials, both in India and internationally."

Zed Black is also dedicated to empowering communities, with 80% of its workforce comprising women and manufacturing facilities located in rural areas to create employment opportunities in underserved regions. Indian cricketer, MS Dhoni, and Bollywood Actor, Hrithik Roshan, are the brand ambassadors of Zed Black.

Ambitious Growth Plans

With a presence in 45+ countries, including the USA, UAE, and South Africa, Zed Black continues to expand its global footprint. The brand is focused on strengthening its position in tier-2 and tier-3 markets, diversifying its product portfolio, and leveraging AI-powered platforms to predict consumer trends and enhance customer engagement.

For more information visit www.zedblack.com

About Zed Black and MDPH

Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) is powered by a dedicated team of over 4,000 employees, with women constituting 80% of the workforce and actively contributing to every stage of production, from creating fragrances to packaging. Under its flagship brand, Zed Black, MDPH manufactures an astounding 3.5 crore incense sticks daily at its state-of-the-art, 9,40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh, spread across five factories.

With a robust portfolio of over 1,200 products, MDPH has a global footprint, reaching more than 45+ countries across six continents. Each day, 15 lakh packs of Zed Black incense sticks are sold, available through leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, as well as the brand's official online store.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)