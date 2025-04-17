Business News | Zippee Launches Blaze, 60-minute Delivery Service for Ecommerce Marketplaces

VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 17: Quick commerce logistics startup Zippee announced the launch of Blaze, its new 60-minute delivery service for online marketplaces across India, becoming one of the first players to enable rapid delivery and dark store infrastructure for marketplaces in categories such as supplements, F&B, home decor, fashion, skincare, and pet supplies.

The inaugural cohort of marketplace partners includes Vaaree, Supertails, Haldiram, Mondelez India, and Clinikally, reflecting growing consumer demand for quick commerce and a broadening of faster fulfillment beyond grocery essentials.

The service is live in NCR, Bangalore, and Mumbai, with plans to expand to 5 more cities and 120 marketplaces and brands in the coming quarters.

Quick commerce players like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart have transformed grocery and essentials delivery with ten-minute turnarounds. However, the infrastructure and operational complexity required for such services have made it challenging for D2C brands, e-retailers, and marketplaces to match these benchmarks. Many still rely on traditional courier-based fulfillment with 3-7 day delivery windows- leading to higher rates of non-delivery, returns, and dissatisfied customers.

Founded in 2021, Zippee integrates with brands and e-commerce platforms, enabling direct deliveries to customers through their own channels. It uses a network of dark stores and last-mile fleets across 13 cities to power same-day, 2-hour, and now 60-minute deliveries for eligible SKUs.

This model allows brands to meet rising customer expectations for faster deliveries, especially in competitive, time-sensitive categories like health & wellness, F&B, personal care, gifting, fashion, and home essentials.

The Gurgaon-based startup has raised $8.5M funding to date from a consortium of investors, including South Asia Technology Partners, FMCG giant Haldiram Snacks, and notable angel investors such as Kunal Shah, Peyush Bansal, Ashneer Grover, Paramdeep Singh, Tanmay Bhat, Arjun Vaidya, and Raj Shamani.

"Quick commerce is how today's consumers want to shop: fast and easy. We're aligning with this shift by delivering products across categories to our online consumers in hours, not days. Partnering with Zippee helps us make that happen and uphold our world-renowned legacy of quality while meeting the demands of today's market," noted Umesh Kumar Agarwal, Whole-Time Director at Haldiram Snacks, which recently raised $1B in a financing round led by private equity firm Temasek.

"Traditional logistics players weren't built for the speed customers now expect. With this launch, we're helping marketplaces close the quick commerce gap-- without ceding control of their brand, customer data, or merchant relationships. This is just the beginning, and we plan to roll out Blaze to a broader set of D2C platforms too," said Madhav Kasturia, Founder & CEO of Zippee.

Zippee expects 17% of its total shipments to be fulfilled via 60-minute delivery by Q2 FY26.

