New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI/SRV): Zoopond Private Limited, one of India's leading hospitality service providers is on a nationwide expansion drive. With a humble beginning in 2014 in Lucknow, Zoopond has witnessed tremendous growth in the 8 years. With offices in Lucknow, Pune, and Raipur, Zoopond is all set to enhance its growth journey with new branches in Dehradun, Noida, and Indore within the next 3 months. Additionally, with a vision to expand its horizons further, Zoopond aims to launch new branch offices in major cities like Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, & Ahmedabad. Zoopond has set a target to open 50 more restaurants by FY23 with ideal staff, a unique kitchen setup, and excellent consulting services.

Founded by Mohit Mishra, Zoopond aspires to become the preferred choice in the evolving Indian hospitality sector. The brand offers a range of services like manpower to restaurants, interior designing, hotel construction, kitchen setup as well as consulting services.

Highlighting the brand's long-term vision, Founder - Mohit Mishra shared, "A successful firm depends heavily on its staff. Any hospitality start-up would firstly require strong and supporting staff and finding the ideal staff in any organization is a challenge. Zoopond comes as the best solution and alleviates such concerns by offering skilled, specialized, professional staff in less than 24 hours."

Additionally, Zoopond provides thoughtfully designed commercial kitchen setup services which not only enable the internal team to make a high-quality meal but also enhance their speed and efficiency, which ultimately boosts the overall guest experience.

Any commercial kitchen design requires a lot of consideration in terms of research and thinking, whether constructing a new restaurant or remodeling an existing one. The brand provides consulting services wherein its highly knowledgeable restaurant consultants come with their expertise and help restaurants reach the heights of success by sharing advice on matters like reducing production costs, building a connection with industry professionals who are valuable to the restaurants, and more.

Sharing his thoughts on the brand's mission, the Founder of Zoopond - Mohit Mishra said, "Zoopond was founded to offer top-notch personnel to the entire hotel, cafe, and restaurant industry; covering all key requirements. In the next five years, we aim to build 1 lakh restaurants by providing them with top-notch hospitality."

Established in 2014 by Mohit Mishra (Founder) and Ashmit Pathak (Co-Founder) and with Rupali Tamrakar serving as Senior Manager of Zoopond, the brand has become one of India's leading hospitality service providers. In 2019, Zoopond bagged the India Icon Award and was felicitated by actor Diya Mirza.

A one-stop solution for all hotel service requirements, Zoopond has a strong foothold across 260 major cities in India and serves more than 350 restaurants as well as renowned hospitality groups.

