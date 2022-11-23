Lucknow, Nov 23 (IANS) Nand Kishore, a nephew of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, committed suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday.

According to the information received, Nand Kishore, who was working as a property dealer, hung himself in his house in Bigaria area of Dubagga, Lucknow. Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'.

Preliminary investigation suggests that he died by suicide and the police have launched a probe into the matter. Kaushal Kishore represents the Mohanlalganj constituency in Parliament. Noida Shocker: Couple Dies by Suicide Allegedly Over Debt of Over Rs 1 Crore; Probe Underway.

He is currently serving as the Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Kaushal Kishore was recently in the news when, while talking about the Shraddha Walkar murder case, he said that educated girls should not get into live-in relationships.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2022 12:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).