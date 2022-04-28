Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): In the heart of India's wealth capital, the House of Tata unveiled its first Zoya boutique within Ambience Mall, Gurugram.

The launch was hosted by Zoya's Business Head, Amanpreet Ahluwalia and attended by actress Aditi Rao Hydari. Redefining the way luxury jewellery is experienced in India, this exquisite boutique with its contemporary design and artisanal soul, echoes the maison's unwavering commitment to impeccable craftsmanship.

Also Read | First 5G-Connected Ambulance Trial Conducted in India.

The tranquil interiors create a signature experience for women to pause and reconnect with their femininity. The atelier's attention to detail is an ode to timeless luxury, expressed in its meaningful pieces of wearable art and in its warm and personalised service.

The inviting, contemporary facade, and soft interiors in delicate shades of skin, white and blush, and rich panelled walls with gilded accents of Zoya Ambience Mall, envelope you in its heady ambience. Like a call to reverie, the ethereal decor creates an intimate and soothing cocoon for customers to find inspiration in the myriad fables narrated by Zoya in diamonds and precious stones.

Also Read | West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Semifinal Leg 1 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of UEL Football Match in IST.

The store houses all Zoya's resplendent collections. Displays are generously spaced, with a refreshing interplay of minimal with intricate and effortless with finely-crafted. A signature chandelier, suspended in the air, gently meanders through the boutique. Each golden-hued drop quietly bathes the store in warmth while paying a subtle nod to the magnificent jewels below. One by one each niche reveals itself.

Enquire about every facet of the jewellery (and its incredible story), while admiring it at a leisurely pace in Zoya's rose-gold rimmed mirrors. There's a mesmerising movement from every day-wearables that include the brand's signature collections with patented cuts, to more expressive collections that visually come to life, leading to timeless classics.

This journey across the boutique is a lead-up to the epitome of indulgence - the private lounge. Swathed in rich, blush fabric and sheer curtains, this space ushers you into a warm, personalised customer experience. From freshly hand-brewed chai to the most sumptuous English Breakfast tea - every detail of your favourite cuppa and choice of hors d'oeuvres is thoughtfully taken care of, so you can focus on your love of jewellery and be rejuvenated by this coveted "me-time".

While the brand's expression is global, its soul is Indian, and Zoya prides itself on designs that give contemporary form to traditional craft by masterfully blending the artistry in traditional karigari with modern technology. Make an appointment with the atelier's master designers for Zoya's signature bespoke services, the ultimate creative immersion and self-expression, and custom create one-of-a-kind jewellery. Zoya's signature rose gold gilded full-length mirrors - stand as a reminder that the Zoya woman is, indeed, at the heart of this dramatic story.

Says Amanpreet Ahluwalia, Brand Head, Zoya, "Delhi is a very important city in the Zoya story and we are happy to open in Gurugram, which is our second store here. We are glad that Zoya has been so well received through our 4 stores and 6 galleries and are certain that Gurugram's discerning clientele will fall in love with Zoya's rare and meaningful jewellery."

Said Aditi Rao Hydari, "I was delighted to attend the launch of Zoya's new store in Gurugram. Zoya's jewellery is exquisite and as an artist, I love seeing how myriad inspirations are brought alive through to create signature pieces that are very distinctive. The store is a lovely extension of that same spirit."

To walk through the doors of the Zoya boutique in Gurugram is to discover that this ultimate experience in luxury can indeed wear a warm and friendly smile.

Zoya, the exquisite diamond boutique from the House of Tata, is a luxury brand of fine jewellery, renowned for its expert craftsmanship and distinguished design. Zoya now enters its thirteenth year of operations with a product created exclusively with the discerning, aesthetically astute woman as its muse. Zoya finds its inspiration in myriad journeys, both external and internal, from the ones that take you across the world - iconic destinations, history, culture, art, legends and elements that help you discover your own feminine self. These inspirations are translated into one-of-a-kind designs by its panel of master craftsmen, forming the genesis of Zoya's unique collections in contemporary as well as fusion styles. Zoya's four boutiques in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi and Zoya galleries in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Chandigarh showcase luxury in its most undiluted form. Zoya's personalized service focuses on providing an unmatched buying experience for its exclusive products. Zoya now extends its service through video-assisted jewellery advisory, home trials, contactless delivery, and interactive e-catalogs.

For more information, please visit www.zoya.in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)