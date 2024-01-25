SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 25: In a remarkable display of entrepreneurial grit and innovation, Zupain, a one-stop solution for building and managing online stores, has catapulted past the 2,000-store mark since its launch in June 2023. This exponential growth, averaging 800 new stores every month, paints a vibrant picture of India's surging digital landscape, where Zupain is rapidly establishing itself as the preferred platform for aspiring entrepreneurs and established businesses alike. It reflects an ambitious 5x growth projection from the year 2023.

This staggering growth represents a revolution in empowering Indian entrepreneurs, most of whom lack the technical expertise and financial resources to navigate the complexities of traditional e-commerce platforms. Recognizing this underserved need, Zupain embarked on a unique mission: to build a "Make in India" solution tailored to the specific requirements of local businesses.

"Zupain's story began with a simple observation," says Krishnan Naranapatty, CEO, Zupain.com. "India could benefit from something that suits the perspective of the business community. We have recognized the "product with service" mindset and cost-consciousness prevalent among Indian entrepreneurs. Keeping this in mind, Zupain was meticulously designed to provide feature-rich e-commerce tools at an incredibly affordable price of INR 499 per month."

This laser focus on simplicity and affordability has positioned Zupain as a comprehensive e-commerce store catering to a diverse clientele, from small and emerging businesses to social entrepreneurs eager to venture into online selling. At a mere INR 499 per month, Zupain's products include:

* E-Commerce Stores for Sellers: Create beautiful e-commerce stores with ease, eliminating the need for technical expertise.

* Clic: This web presence solution caters to service-based businesses and individuals, providing social media integration, analytics, and all the tools needed to establish a strong online brand.

* WhatsApp Tool: Both big brands and small sellers can leverage this WhatsApp-based tool for efficient customer communication and order management.

* ONDC Integration: Seamless integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce ensures maximum store discoverability and reach.

* JINGLS: This in-house discovery platform helps businesses amplify their visibility.

Furthermore, the company's commitment lies in assisting businesses at every stage of their digital journey. With an assisted service model, comprehensive marketing resources, and template-driven interfaces, even those with limited technical expertise can confidently navigate the e-commerce world.

The company's commitment to empowering Indian businesses extends beyond its platform. The company actively participates in the government's "Go Digital" initiative, aiming to bring 1 lakh stores online within the next three years. Recognizing the immense potential of the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Zupain has ensured complete integration with the network, allowing its merchants to reach a wider audience through multiple marketplaces.

Zupain's vision is ambitious but realistic, keeping the company on track to reach 10,000 by 2024 and becoming self-sufficient by 2025. The long-term goal is to onboard 100,000 stores by 2026, establishing Zupain as a global e-commerce brand that exemplifies India's innovative and entrepreneurial spirit.

Zupain's story is more than just numbers; it is about empowering dreams. By prioritizing simplicity, affordability, and "Make in India" solutions, it is democratizing e-commerce and paving the way for a future where every entrepreneur, regardless of their size or technical expertise, can unlock the limitless potential of the digital world.

Backed by a US-based venture-building company, Zupain is well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning Indian e-commerce market. It is poised to reshape the e-commerce landscape, empowering millions of small businesses and solidifying its position as a leading force in the nation's digital journey.

