Zyla Health welcomes Amar Sinhji on the board of advisors to drive innovation and strategic growth

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 14: Zyla Health, India's leading care management platform, announced the onboarding of Amar Sinhji as a strategic advisor. With over three decades of leadership experience in human resources, Sinhji's expertise will accelerate Zyla's mission to redefine corporate wellness through tech-driven, evidence-based solutions.

Amar Sinhji has been a visionary in aligning HR strategies with business objectives and shaping HR landscapes across India. As the Executive Director of Human Resources at Khaitan & Co, and in leadership roles at Tata Capital, The Taj Group, and Essar Group, he has led transformative initiatives, built robust frameworks, and driven cultural change. His expertise in corporate culture and workforce dynamics enables him to identify market needs, help forge strategic partnerships, and design scalable wellness programmes for modern organisations.

At Zyla Health, Sinhji's strategic vision will bridge the gap between HR leaders' needs and innovative health solutions, fostering partnerships that champion workforce well-being and productivity.

Key highlights:

* Amar Sinhji brings three decades of HR expertise to revolutionise tech-driven wellness and cultural transformation.

* Strategic focus on identifying market needs, forging key partnerships and creating scalable outcome-based wellness products.

* Zyla strengthens its commitment to evidence-based care and holistic employee health with industry-leading advisors.

Amar Sinhiji stated, "Zyla's raison d'etre is fulling a gap in the niche area of personalised care management, to help improve overall well-being and thus productivity. This is something that greatly appeals to me. I hope to add value to Zyla by providing strategic guidance in an area that has fascinated me throughout my varied career. This is a hugely under serviced aspect of health & well-being and Zyla with their platform can easily lead by example."

Khushboo Aggarwal, CEO of Zyla Health, expressed her enthusiasm: "We are delighted to welcome Amar to the Zyla family. His wealth of experience in people leadership and cultural transformation is exactly what we need to advance our vision of revolutionising employee health and wellness. Together, we will empower organisations to prioritise wellbeing in meaningful and impactful ways."

Zyla Health is well-positioned for rapid growth, leveraging its innovative health solutions to address the evolving needs of organisations across industries. By combining its evidence-based care approach with cutting-edge technology, Zyla aims to foster a culture of holistic well-being while improving workforce productivity and satisfaction.

About Zyla Health

Zyla Health is India's highest-rated personalised care management platform focused on improving health outcomes. Zyla enables care at scale for insurers and employers through the AI powered Zyla app (consistently rated 4.7+).

The care Zyla implements spans across medical, physical, and mental health needs, powered by a complete in-house team of doctors and experts. The process begins with a detailed health risk assessment of the population, followed by personalised care journeys ranging from chronic disease management to wellness programs.

