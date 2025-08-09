PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 9: In a major step towards advancing electric vehicle adoption and promoting safer roads, Zypp Electric, India's leading EV logistics platform, has partnered with the Traffic Police, Gurugram, under the "Green Hai Toh Zypp Hai" campaign. The initiative, which unites the core themes of sustainability and road safety, was officially launched today at Zypp HQ, Sector 66, Gurugram, during a special EV awareness rally. The event was honoured by the presence of Dr. Rajesh Mohan, DCP Traffic Gurugram, who joined as the Chief Guest.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 09, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The campaign's powerful motto, "Green Hai Toh Zypp Hai", underlines the urgent need for sustainable mobility through electric vehicles, while "Drive Right Shine Bright" reinforces the shared responsibility of safe and lawful driving. This collaboration marks a pivotal effort where Zypp Electric and the Traffic Police, Gurugram, will co-host future awareness drives and embed structured road safety modules into the Zypp Pilot App. These modules will support Zypp's delivery partners with training, incentives, and enhanced adherence to traffic regulations.

The rally, backed by the participation of hundreds of enthusiastic EV riders, delivered a unified message to the city to embrace electric mobility, drive responsibly, and build a brighter, cleaner future.

Also Read | What Is 'Rudrastra'? All You Need To Know About Indian Railways' Longest-Ever Freight Train With 354 Wagons and 7 Locomotives.

Akash Gupta, Co-founder & CEO, Zypp Electric, commented that "At Zypp Electric, we believe that sustainable mobility and safe roads go hand in hand for building smart, livable cities. Green Hai Toh Zypp Hai Campaign is a movement towards EV Adoption, and our collaboration with Gurugram Traffic Police enables us to not only spread awareness about EV adoption but also embed a culture of safety among our delivery partners. Together, we aim to make every ride greener and every road safer."

Dr. Rajesh Mohan, DCP Traffic, Gurugram, said, "I congratulate the Zypp electric team on their successful run for 8 years. The corporate sector also has a responsibility to contribute towards the goal of road safety and saving lives. When all stakeholders work together, behavioural change is then possible.

The campaign also coincides with Zypp Electric's Foundation Day and a milestone of becoming EBITDA positive, being celebrated today, adding greater significance to the company's ongoing mission of creating a greener and safer urban mobility ecosystem with more than 112 Million deliveries fulfilled in which 47 Million deliveries are for quick commerce reducing more than 55 Million+ Kgs of carbon emissions. A big aspect has been empowering gig-workers, with more than 2 lakh people empowered, with the highest gross income crossing 14 lakhs for top earners. Zypp Electric is poised to scale from 20,000+ EVs to deploy 100,000 EVs over the next 12 to 18 months across India's top eight cities, including Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, and Jaipur. With an ambitious vision, Zypp aims to scale up its fleet to 500,000 vehicles within the next 3 to 4 years, targeting 100% electrification of last-mile delivery by 2028.

About Zypp Electric

Zypp Electric India's Leading Tech-Enabled EV-as-a-service platform, was founded in 2017 with a Mission of Zero emissions and to make India carbon-free by using an ecosystem of Electric Vehicles and EV-based technology to make last-mile logistics sustainable and emission-free. Zypp Electric's business model is to make carbon-free last-mile delivery for local merchants from e-commerce giants to delivery executives and thereby reduce delivery cost and pollution on an asset-light model. The company currently delivers groceries, medicines, food, and e-commerce packages from point A to point B through their fully automated IoT and AI-enabled scooters, which are low on maintenance and high on performance. The technology tracks batteries that can be replaced at Zypp swapping stations installed at key touchpoints. Eco-friendly EV services also reduce the cost per delivery and help to make the city pollution-free. Currently, it has over 20,000+ (as of August 25) and increasing Zypp EVs and Pilots (delivery executives) working towards this mission.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)