Noida (Delhi-NCR) [India], August 17 (ANI/SRV): ZYRO announces the launching of Zyro-Book - a unique billing software - for small retailers, SMEs, and all kinds of businesses. "Lots of features don't make a product great; it depends on how all the products comfortably perform together" is the philosophy ZYRO follows. The company identifies the industry's pain points and has worked hard to create a unique billing software. All users will have free access to GST & billing software via the PC and Android applications.

Vikash Kumar, CEO of Zyro, said, "We are thrilled that all business owners understand the importance of our product. ZYRO - Book is an extremely user-friendly, free, and comprehensive GST & Billing solution."

Zyro Book is a cloud-based GST and Billing software. The user-friendly product simplifies the complex accounting functions for small business owners. The compiled integrations offer a lot of utility, accounting, and features. Some of the unique features provided by Zyro Book accounting software for businesses that focus on results: Connecting Banking, Tax Payment, Payment Gateway, Smart Collect, POS, QR & SoftPOS, Payment Links, GST Invoicing/Billing, Inventory Management, Accounting Software, Online Store/ QR, ONDC Seller App, and Delivery. The software's unique integration has helped numerous businesses and is now vital to their company's development and success.

The startup is chasing the mission of digitization to contribute to building a Self Dependent Bharat by solving the most pressing problems of the Indian SMB sector.

Zyro is a new-age fintech company in India that provides comprehensive expense solutions. Zyro is the fastest-growing payments solution in India that enables companies to accept, process, and disburse payments via its product suite. It allows access to all payment mechanisms like credit cards, debit cards, net banking, UPI, and popular wallets.

Zyro enhances your corporate banking experience, providing effectiveness, efficiency, and perfection to all financial procedures. With Zyro, companies can get access to fully-functional current accounts, turbo their payments, and manage payroll compliance. Manage your marketplace, automate bank transfers, collect recurring payments, and exchange invoices with consumers. Speed up your company using Zyro.

Zyro wants to deliver a seamless business financial experience that helps better financial control and reporting. Zyro is a platform that saves time and money and has been designed to serve every business type efficiently.

