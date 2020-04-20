Canada Confirms 1,470 New COVID-19 Cases, 105 Deaths in 24 Hours

Coronavirus | Representative Image (Photo Credit: PTI)

Toronto, April 20: Canada has confirmed 1,470 additional coronavirus cases and 105 more related deaths in a 24-hour period, the health agency data revealed on Monday. Canada's total for confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 35,392 and its death toll has increased to 1,611 as of Monday, according to the data.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada and the United States agreed to extend border restrictions that limit non-essential travel for another 30 days as COVID-19 continues to spread in both countries. France Death Toll Due to COVID-19 Breaches 20,000-Mark as Daily Fatality Count Spikes to 547.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, 2.4 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide and more than 166,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Centre.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)