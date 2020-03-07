Casio Exhibits New G-shock Watch in Japan

World. (File Image)

Tokyo, [Japan], Mar 7 (ANI): Casio held an event to announce buyers and the media about the new production of the world's most popular watch-- 'G-SHOCK.''G-shock' series are lined up in the first half of fiscal 2020. Currently, the watch market is matured, however, Casio tries to develop a market not only in Asia but all over the world.The model GM-6900 is made of resin, but the new model is made up of metal.Junichi Izumi, an official of Casio brand, said: "This model marks its 25th anniversary this year. Until now, this model, which has been made of resin, has been powered up by Casio G-SHOCK's metal processing technology.""It was very difficult to reproduce the front buttons and complex shapes with metal, but we did more than 20 processes of forging, cutting and polishing. The development group's high technology makes it very beautiful," Izumi added. These 'G-shock' watches record biometric information in conjunction with smartphones and tablets as well. Kazuto Ushiyama, another official, said: "This model has solar cells, GPS, sensor and heart rate monitor functions. It was difficult to add a heart rate sensor to the high shock and 20 atmospheric pressure water-proof G-shock.""G-shock is an affinity brand in the sports field, but it has never had a model specifically for training. In that sense, I would like to use this model for G-shock users who are concerned about their health and physical condition to use it," Ushiyama said. G-shock is offered at an affordable price in emerging countries in Asia. Casio has a policy for contributing to the world as a brand in watches.Meanwhile, Akio Ota, a Casio official, said that the clock started as a tool for users to know the time, but now it's used as a tool of their daily lives."Casio has a theme called CMF. C is color, M is the material and F is Final. We are moving forward globally to provide new value to the user with a view to the color, design, and finish of the watch. The watch market is matured, but we would like to produce and expand these products," Ota said. Pioneer in watchmakers, Casio adds new values to their watches to match today's lifestyle and contributing G-shock as an integral tool for people's life. (ANI)

