'C'garh May Witness MP-like Situation': BJP MLA After TS Singh Deo Not Invited in Meet with Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): A day after Chhattisgarh Minister and Congress leader TS Singh Deo maintained that he will "never join the BJP and associate with their ideology," BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal said here on Friday that "Chhattisgarh may also witness Madhya Pradesh like political situation.""This atmosphere is everywhere in the Congress party, whether it is Chhattisgarh or Rajasthan, we have already seen what happened in Madhya Pradesh. I feel in the days to come, Jyotiraditya Scindias will come out from Chhattisgarh too," said Agrawal.The MLA was referring to Scindia's resignation from Congress earlier this week along with 22 MLAs, a move that put the Kamal Nath-led government in crisis.However, Deo had said he will never join BJP, even if he is born 100 times. "People may make claims but I will never join the BJP. Even if I am born 100 times, I will never associate with that ideology. A person who joins BJP for not being able to become Chief Minister should never become one," Deo had said.Agrawal's remark came after Deo was allegedly not invited for a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on March 12 to take stock of preparedness with respect to coronavirus.Deo had said that the Chief Minister's Office should have ensured his attendance. "Maybe the meeting was called in haste but I think the Chief Minister's Office should have made sure that the health minister attended it," Deo had told reporters here. (ANI)

