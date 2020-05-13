Chhattisgarh Govt Imposes 10 Pc 'Corona Tax' on Foreign Liquor

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government has imposed a 10 per cent "Corona tax" on foreign liquor while hiking the price of country made liquor by Rs 10 per bottle.Earlier the Assam government decided to increase the excise duty on liquor by 25 per cent. Kerala too raised liquor prices up to 10 to 35 per cent on Wednesday to tide over the slowdown in the economy. Delhi government had also imposed a "Special Corona Fee" of 70 per cent tax on the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of liquor.Alcohol shops across States have reopened adhering to certain conditions. (ANI)

