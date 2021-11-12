American singer-songwriter Christina Perri to Release Lullaby Album for Late Daughter Rosiewill be honouring her late daughter with her new upcoming lullaby album. According to People magazine, on Wednesday, the 35-year-old singer reflected on her pregnancy loss one year later and shared that she would be releasing an album titled 'Songs for Rosie' later this month, named after the daughter she and husband Paul Costabile were expecting who was "born silent" last November. Christina Perri Reveals She Lost Her Baby Girl, Says ‘She Was Born Silent After Fighting So Hard to Make It to Our World’ (View Post).

"My daughter, rosie, was born silent on november 24th 2020," Perri wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, adding, "I was already planning on making this lullaby album for her, as her big sister carmella has one too! i thought it was especially important to still do it." She continued, "Rosie's short and powerful life already served such a huge purpose in our world, and she has lovingly changed me, paul and carmella forever. we are more capable of love and compassion than we ever knew we could be. we learned how to hold space for loss and how to navigate unimaginable grief together and music always heals. releasing these songs for rosie is so important for our hearts."

Perri shared that the first single from the album, titled 'Here Comes the Sun', is now available. The entire album, 'Songs for Rosie', will be released on November 24. "I hope you enjoy these songs that we're singing for her, i hope you play them to your families in her honor. I hope you're inspired to think of anyone you may keep in your heart and most of all to, rosie, our darling girl, we love you forever. come find us again soon," she concluded her post.

Over the past year, Perri has been open about her grief on social media. In July, she wrote on her Instagram Story that after she lost Rosie, "I thought I would never be ok again." The singer said the process was "so challenging and exhausting, but I can't share enough about the power of inner work and healing." In May, Perri, who also suffered a miscarriage in January 2020, shared an emotional Mother's Day message, reflecting on her "extra hard" year. "This year has been extra hard. Motherhood has carried me through it," she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside several family photos with her 3-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley, as per People magazine.

