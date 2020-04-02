CM Urges Residents of Hindpiri to Cooperate with COVID-19 Testing

Ranchi, Apr 2 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday urged the residents of Hindpiri in the state capital to cooperate with the administration in getting themselves tested after a woman in the area tested positive for COVI-19 on Tuesday.

After a 22-year-old Malaysian woman tested positive to the coronavirus, the Ranchi district administration is making efforts to get the people of the area tested for the virus.

"At Hindpiri, a woman on March 31 tested positive. Under such circumstances, tests of the people in the area have become essential. Tests will be carried out on larger numbers (of people) and the government is pondering over setting up a camp in the area... I urge the people of Hindpiri to cooperate with the administration, an official release said quoting Soren.

The chief minister appealed to the people that it was their responsibility to keep themselves, their families and the society safe.

"One has to understand and realise these measures," he added.

The Malaysian woman was among the 17 foreign nationals traced to a mosque in Ranchi and all of them, including six local people, quarantined or kept in isolation.

Meanwhile, a Pakur resident, who attended Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi, on Thursday volunteered for a test for COVID0-19, a senior official said in Pakur.

Pakur district Deputy Commissioner Kuldip Choudhary said that the swabs of the man was collected and sent to Ranchi for results while he was quarantined.

East Singhbhum district Senior Superintendent of Police Anoop Birtharay said that seven people from the districts, who had been to Nizamuddin were kept at an isolation centre.

"We have identified the persons, who went to Nizamuddin and took them to an isolation centre. Swab samples have been taken and sent for testing," the SSP said.

Birtheray also said that 80 people, including people from outside states, have been quarantined as they had taken shelter in the same place in the East Singhbhum district.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Rai Mahimapat Ray tweeted, "Distribution of rice for Rs 1 (one) (per) kg is being ensured across the district #Ranchi, among people whose #RashanCard application is on hold.

"No one should stay hungry, no one will stay hungry. All the BDOs/Cos have been directed to ensure this with immediate effect."

Dumka district Deputy Commissioner Rajeswari B. said that FIRs were lodged against a total of 20 persons for allegedly breaking lockdown orders.

The chief minister also greeted the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami. In his message, Soren expressed hope that the people will inculcate the values of Lord Ram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)