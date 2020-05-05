Coimbatore's Class 4 Student Donates Her Saving in CM Relief Fund for Fight Against COVID-19

Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: IANS)

Coimbatore, May 5: A class 4 student from Coimbatore, along with her brother and sister, on Monday handed over their savings amounting to Rs 7,000 to Chief Minister Relief Fund for fighting COVID-19. Indian Billionaires & Their Contributions in Fight Against COVID-19: From Azim Premji to Ratan Tata, Business Tycoons Make Generous Donations.

The student and her siblings handed over their contribution to Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani. In Tamil Nadu, 3,550 people have detected tested positive for COVID-19, of which 1409 have been cured and 31 have succumbed to the virus.

