Come out Within 24 Hours or Face Murder Charges, Uttarakhand DGP Tells Tablighi Jamaat Participants

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 5 (ANI): Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Anil Raturi on Sunday warned all the people who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi last month to come out and declare themselves within 24 hours or face prosecution for murder."People who had attended Tablighi Jamaat event should come forward and disclose the information within 24 hours, otherwise, FIR will be registered against them under sections of murder and attempt to murder," DGP Anil Raturi said.The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering including deaths in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country has gone up to 3,577 as on Sunday. So far, 83 people have died of the coronavirus. (ANI)

