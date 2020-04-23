Cong Leaders Lodge Complaints Against Journalist Arnab Goswami in Rajasthan

Bikaner, Apr 23 (PTI) Two local Congress leaders have lodged police complaints in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Hanumangarh districts against journalist Arnab Goswami , who is facing the ire of the party after his verbal attack on Sonia Gandhi

One complaint was lodged at the Nayashahar police station in Bikaner district on Thursday morning and the other at the Hanumangarh Town police station in Hanumangarh district on Wednesday night, police said.

“The complainant (in Bikaner) alleged that the journalist used derogatory remarks against Sonia Gandhi on a TV show. The case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” police said.

The case was registered on a complaint by Yashpal Gehlot, who is a Congress functionary in Bikaner.

Similar allegations of defamation and criminal intimidation were levelled in the FIR lodged in Hanumangarh Town police station by a former Hanumangarh district Congress chief Surendra Dadri.

Goswami had questioned Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's "silence" over the Palghar lynching incident, in his programme on Republic Bharat news channel.

In Jaipur, two police complaints were also filed in separate police stations on Wednesday night.

