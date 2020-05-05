Cop, Cow-smuggler Injured in Encounter in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), May 5 (PTI) A policeman and a suspected cow-smuggler were injured in an encounter in the Baniather area here, police said on Tuesday.

Two persons on a motorcycle were stopped during routine checking. They opened fire and an encounter ensued after police personnel retaliated, they said.

Policeman Mochhendra Kumar and Bilal were injured in the encounter, police said.

Bilal's accomplice managed to escape, they said.

