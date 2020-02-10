Cops Contribute Rs 1 Lakh for Wedding of Colleague's Daughter in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) The personnel at New Delhi's Barakhamba Road police station pooled in Rs 1 lakh and gave it to a woman, who is among their support staff, for her daughter's wedding, officials said on Monday.

The Station House Officer and other police personnel made the contribution for the marriage scheduled on February 12, they said.

The woman's husband died three years ago and was worried about the expenses of her daughter's wedding, the officials said.

The contribution was made as a 'Kanyadaan', they added.

