Coronavirus: 104 Kept at ITBP Facility Test Negative

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) A total of 104 people kept at an ITBP facility here have tested negative for the novel coronavirus, while results for over 300 inmates are awaited, a force spokesperson said on Wednesday.

As many as 406 people have been quarantined at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) facility in Delhi's Chhawla area since last week after they were brought in two batches from Wuhan in China onboard separate Air India flights.

"Samples of all the people being hosted at our facility were taken. 102 samples have been found negative for coronavirus infection, while the same report for the rest 302 people is awaited," ITBP spokesperson Vivek Kumar Pandey said.

Seven people from this group kept at the ITBP centre have been shifted to Safdarjung and AIIMS hospitals over the last two days as a precautionary measure and there condition is not linked to the virus infection, he added.

The ITBP facility in the Chhawla area also has seven Maldivians and one Bangaldeshi.

Over 600 Indians have been evacuated from Wuhan by the government. The remaining evacuees have been kept at another quarantine facility set up by the Army in Manesar.

Wuhan, Hubei's capital, is the epicentre of the outbreak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)