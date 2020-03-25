Coronavirus Deaths Top 20,000 Worldwide, Mostly in Europe: AFP Tally

World. (File Image)

Paris, Mar 25 (AFP) The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people worldwide, most of them in Europe, according to an AFP tally at 1700 GMT (2230 IST) Wednesday using official figures.

A total of 20,334 deaths were reported, of which 13,581 were in Europe.

With 7,503 deaths, Italy is the most affected country ahead of Spain with 3,434 and China with 3,281, the country where the initial outbreak occurred. (AFP)

