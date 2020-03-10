Coronavirus Outbreak in India: Govt Asks Indians to Refrain from Travelling to China, Italy and 6 Other Countries After More than 100 Countries Report COVID-19 Cases

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: AFP)

New Delhi, March 10: The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked people to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany and advised them to avoid non-essential travel abroad.

Issuing an additional travel advisory (II) for COVID-19 for Indians intending to travel abroad, the ministry said more than 100 countries across the world now have reported cases of COVID-19.

According to the advisory, people travelling to these countries or those who have travelled abroad might come in contact with people affected with COVID-19 during their stay or even while in transit at the airports. Within these countries, a few countries have reported very large number of cases and deaths putting passengers from these countries particularly at higher risk of infection. Cow Urine Hand Sanitizer for Coronavirus? Cowpathy Sells Gau Mutra Sanitizers on Amazon But it May Not Protect You Against COVID-19.

Govt of India: Passengers travelling from/having visited Italy or Republic of Korea&desirous of entering India will need certificate of having tested negative for COVID-19 from designated laboratories authorised by health authorities of these countries from today. — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

"In view of the above, Indian citizens are advised to avoid non- essential travel abroad. They are further strongly advised to refrain from travelling to China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, Japan, France, Spain and Germany," it said. According to the Union Health Ministry, India so far has reported 50 confirmed cases of coronavirus which includes 16 Italians.

