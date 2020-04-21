Coronavirus: NGT Concerned over Health Care Facilities Not Authorised Under Biomedical Waste Management Rules

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Noting that only 1.1 lakh of the 2.7 lakh healthcare facilities identified across the country are authorised under the biomedical waste management rules, the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday said serious efforts should be made to bridge this gap to avoid environmental hazards arising out of handling of COVID-19 disease.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel was hearing through video conferencing the issue of addressing the gaps in compliance of the Biomedical Waste Management & Handling Rules, 2016 for the disposal of bio-medical waste.

According to a Parliament report tabled in February 2019, currently, in India, there are around 200 Common Bio-Medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBMWTFs) in operation which is inadequate for health facilities in 750 districts of the country.

"We have also observed that out of 2.7 lakh HCFs identified, only 1.1 lakh HCFs are authorized under the BMW Management Rules, 2016 so far. The State PCBs/PCCs have to make serious efforts to bridge this gap to mitigate possible risk in terms of unscientific disposal of bio-medical waste and to enforce rule of law," the tribunal said.

The NGT also had an interaction on the need for revision of the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board for scientific disposal of liquid and solid waste management generated during treatment of COVID-19 patients.

It said that care should be taken in disposal of used PPEs, used bags, gloves, goggles etc. without the same getting straightaway mixed with other municipal solid waste causing contamination.

The tribunal said that there was a need to review effectiveness of the monitoring mechanism, including securing information by way of electronic manifest system from the handlers of such waste and its online reporting by the state pollution control boards on daily basis by developing necessary software and, creating awareness.

"We are of the view that to the above extent, the task of pollution control boards and the CPCB is part of essential health services for COVID-19. The CPCB may convey this to all concerned. Further order reserved. The same will be uploaded on or before April 27 after due interaction with the members," the NGT said.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had on April 19 issued revised guidelines for management of waste generated during the diagnostics and treatment of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients.

While state governments and Centre have initiated various steps to deal with the pandemic, the apex pollution monitoring body said specific guidelines are required to be followed by all, including isolation wards, quarantine centres, sample collection centres, laboratories, ULBs and common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities, in addition to existing practices under BMW Management Rules, 2016.

The CPCB also wrote to the state pollution control boards and pollution control committees to consider operation of common bio-medical waste treatment and disposal facility and its associated staff as essential service part of health infrastructure.

"These guidelines are based on current knowledge on COVID-19 and existing practices in management of infectious waste generated in hospitals while treating viral and other contagious diseases like HIV, H1N1, etc. These guidelines will be updated if need arises.

"This Revision-2 of guidelines is mainly to incorporate specific requirements and responsibilities of persons operating sewage treatment plants at healthcare facilities and to clarify on management of general waste from quarantine homes and masks/gloves from other households," the CPCB had said.

