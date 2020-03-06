Coronavirus: Passenger of All International Flights Being Screened at Dibrugarh Airport

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): All passengers coming on international flights are being screened for novel coronavirus at Dibrugarh Airport.As per the directive of the government of India, all passengers, both Indian and foreign, arriving on international flights will be required to go through medical screening while entering India. A passenger at the airport, said: "They (airport authorities) asked if we have travelled abroad recently. I have come from Canada two weeks back." Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has recently announced a universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus."Currently, we are conducting the universal screening of flights coming from 12 countries. But now we will be conducting a universal screening of all passengers coming from all international flights. Everybody will be a part of the universal screening," he had said. (ANI)

