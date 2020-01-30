Coronavirus Spread from Wife to Husband in Chicago: Official

World. (File Image)

Washington, Jan 30 (AFP) US health officials said Thursday they had identified the first case of a person who had caught the 2019 Novel Coronavirus from another person on American soil, a man who contracted the illness from his wife.

"The second person in Illinois testing positive for the Novel Coronavirus is a Chicago resident and is the spouse of the first confirmed travel associated case in Illinois," said Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The first confirmed case concerned a woman in her sixties who had recently travelled to Wuhan. Her husband did not travel to China. (AFP)

