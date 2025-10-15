New Delhi, October 15: The Union Government has decided to strengthen the drug monitoring system in the country after the recent tragic incident of child deaths due to cough syrup reported in Madhya Pradesh. A new law is being proposed to grant statutory powers to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to regulate the manufacture, distribution, and sale of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics. According to the sources, the proposed law, titled "Drugs, Medical Devices, and Cosmetics Act 2025," aims to ensure accountability and transparency in the entire process, from manufacturing to marketing. The bill will replace the existing 1940 Act and will be aligned with international standards. Cough Syrup Row: DCGI Issues Directive to States, UTs on Strict Compliance With Drug Testing Rules After 20 Deaths Linked to Coldrif Syrup.

"The CDSCO will be empowered to take immediate action against spurious or substandard drugs in the country. The licensing process will be fully digitised and better coordination between state-level regulators and enhanced capacity of laboratories," the sources said. The government aims to bring significant improvements to the drug monitoring system, making it more stringent and accountable. ‘Should Not Be Prescribed or Dispensed to Children’: WHO Issues Alert Over 3 Adultrated Cough Syrups Manufactured in India, Cautions Use Globally.

For a few years, several incidents of children dying due to contaminated cough syrups have been reported in states like Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Tamil Nadu. After the deaths of several deaths of children due to syrups in Madhya Pradesh WHO has issued on Monday issued a health advisory warning against the use and distribution of three cough syrups. These syrups are Coldrif, Respifresh TR, and ReLife

