Court Rejects Bail Plea of Vimal Barot, Accused in Multi-crore Bank Fraud

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Terming it an abuse of process of law, a CBI court here on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Vimal Barot, an accused in a multi-crore bank fraud case."The court has rejected his bail and said this is also an abuse of process of law. There is no substance in the contention of applicant/accused. Hence, the following order is passed. Bail application stands rejected and disposed of," a CBI official said.Barot is an accused in the Rs 245 crore Dena Bank fraud in Mumbai.He had sought the release citing apprehension of catching coronavirus infection in the "congested" jail. "The applicant was recently shifted to Taloja jail, and he said in his application that the jail is very congested and he may get infected with COVID-19 inside there. So the court should grant him bail. The court rejected his plea," the official said. (ANI)

