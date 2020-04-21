COVID-19: 28,000 Guj Doctors to Participate in IMA's Protest

Ahmedabad, Apr 21 (PTI) At least 28,000 doctors in Gujarat will join the Indian Medical Association's call for a candlelight vigil on April 22 to protest against violence and discrimination faced by medical practitioners treating COVID- 19 patients, an official said on Tuesday.

As many as 28,000 doctors from across the state will take part in a candlelight vigil at their respective places at 9 pm on April 22, secretary of the IMA's Gujarat chapter Dr Kamlesh Saini said.

"The call was given by the IMA headquarters after several cases of violence and discrimination against doctors were reported across the country. In Chennai, locals even refused burial to a doctor who had died treating coronavirus patients. Many doctors are abused, threatened and denied entry to their residences because they are doing their duty," Saini said.

The IMA wants the Centre to pass a stringent act to protect doctors and restore their dignity, he added.

If the government fails to give an assurance or bring an ordinance, doctors would observe Black Day on April 23, by wearing black ribbons on their arms, Saini said.

