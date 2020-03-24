Covid-19: Australia Suspends National Rugby League

New South Wales [Australia], Mar 24 (ANI): Australia's National Rugby League (NRL) has suspended its 2020 season due to global coronavirus pandemic.The NRL club CEOs were informed of the decision on Monday evening."Our pandemic and biosecurity experts said due to the outbreak it is no longer safe for our players to play. We were alarmed at how everything changed over the past 24 hours" said the chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, Peter V'landys in an official statement."We've left it open and will make further announcements in the future. All options are still on the table but what's paramount is the health of our players," he added.Todd Greenberg, Chief Executive Officer of NRL said that player salary cuts would be likely while V'landys said he was confident they could ensure each of the 16 clubs would remain financially viable."We're talking about rugby league but we're talking about a much broader issue in our community," Greenberg said."We can still pay the players, but the cost base will need to be reset. From players to clubs, central administration," he opined.With nearly half of the coronavirus positive cases in New South Wales, Australia has 1,314 cases confirmed cases of the pandemic. (ANI)

