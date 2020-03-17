Covid-19 Cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region Rise to 14

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI)With five more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus, the number of infected cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) has increased to 14 from nine, said a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)on Monday.

Daksha Shah, deputy director of BMCs health department, said of the five people who have tested positive in the MMR, one is from Mumbai and two each from Navi Mumbai and Kalyan cities.

Till 9 am (Monday), five new people, who were already admitted, were found positive. It means presently 14 people are positive in which six are from Mumbai and the remaining eight from rest of the MMR, said Shah, briefing the media at the BMC headquarters here.

The latest person to test positive in Mumbai is a 44- year-old woman from S-ward of BMC. She had travelled to Lisbon and Portugal and was admitted to a hospital on March 14, Shah said.

Shah said the 37-year-old wife and three-year-old daughter of a Kalyan-based man, who had tested positive earlier, have also been found to be infected with the disease.

She said a 47-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai have tested positive for Covid-19. They are relatives of a person who had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier.

They have a travel history of the Philippines and they arrived in Mumbai on March 2, she said.

According to Shah, 65 persons suspected of having coronavirus infection were being treated at civic-run Kasturba Hospital till Monday evening.

The BMC said 1,865 people were checked for the viral infection at Kasturba Hospital OPD until Monday.

According to the BMC, a total of 498 people with possible coronavirus infection were admitted to Kasturba hospital so far.

Of these, 452 tested negative for the coronavirus infection and 433 of them have been already discharged from the hospital.

Shah said since Monday at 9 am, tests of 20 people were negative, while medical reports of 24 others were awaited.

According to the BMC, a total of 2.46 lakh passengers have undergone screening for the disease at the Mumbai international airport so far, as per the guidelines from the Union government.

As per the guidelines of the Union government, an isolation facility has been set up at Seven Hills Hospital in Marol and all travellers with suspected coronavirus infection are isolated there, Shah said.

She said all travelers on airports are divided into A, B, and C categories, depending upon their risk profile.

High risk A category travellers are admitted to Kasturba Hospital, while medium risk travellers admitted at Seven hills for 14 days. Low-risk C category travellers are advised home isolation, she said.

