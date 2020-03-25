COVID-19: Govt Suspends Toll Collection on National Highways

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) The government on Wednesday temporarily suspended toll collection on National Highways to ease emergency services in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

"In view of COVID-19, it has been ordered to temporarily suspend the collection of toll at all toll plazas across India," Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced.

This will not only reduce inconvenience to emergency services but also save critical time, he said.

